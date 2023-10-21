Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

