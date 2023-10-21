Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.07 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5897436 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

