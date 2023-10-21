Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

