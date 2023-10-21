Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FENG opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

