PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 1.4% After Insider Buying Activity

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 110,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 96,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $782,702.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,726,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 986,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,522,467. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 897,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.