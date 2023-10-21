PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,323,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,474,094 shares.The stock last traded at $126.25 and had previously closed at $127.78.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.