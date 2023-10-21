Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,891.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,356 shares of company stock worth $3,555,543. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.86 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

