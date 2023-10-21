Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Proximus Stock Performance

About Proximus

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

