Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

