Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

