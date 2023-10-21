Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZION. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 7.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association



Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

