Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.22 per share, for a total transaction of $396,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,568,003.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $2,647,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

