Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Box, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BOX in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BOX opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $34.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
