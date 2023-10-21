Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Box, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BOX in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 102.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.