Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Zacks Research

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Benchmark raised their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of RRC opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

