Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

ACST opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29.

In other news, Director Vimal Kavuru purchased 676,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,251,286.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,188,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,940.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

