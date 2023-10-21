Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for CSX Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CSX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

