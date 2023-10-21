Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 481,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $157,838.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock worth $416,888. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.