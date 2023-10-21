Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Duke Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.03 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

