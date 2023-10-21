Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Issued By Wedbush

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

