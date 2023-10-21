Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for O-I Glass, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after buying an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

