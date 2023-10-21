Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Lifted by Zacks Research

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,651 shares of company stock worth $8,642,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,164,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

