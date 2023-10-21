Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $145.98 on Thursday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Assurant by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.