Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.82.

TSE ERO opened at C$18.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.81. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

