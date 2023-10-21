Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Trading Down 2.2 %
TSE ERO opened at C$18.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.81. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.