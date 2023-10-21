Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

