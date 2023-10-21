Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $427.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

