Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFC. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$220.45.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$194.71 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$198.28. The firm has a market cap of C$34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

