Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Raised by Analyst

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $22.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.82. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

