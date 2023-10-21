Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock worth $4,810,267 in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.