Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on METC. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $623.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,862,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 877.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 254,263 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

