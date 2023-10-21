Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sempra Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Sempra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

