Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after purchasing an additional 402,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

