Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

