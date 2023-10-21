Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

