Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for CBRE Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

