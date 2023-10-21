Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted by Analyst

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($42.63) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $16,738,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

