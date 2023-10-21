Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Raised by Zacks Research

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BP has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

