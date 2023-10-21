Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

