Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Quest Diagnostics worth $43,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.