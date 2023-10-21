Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

