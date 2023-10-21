Raymond James Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $29.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $178,250,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

