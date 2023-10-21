Raymond James Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $131.33 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,978 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,952. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $760,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

