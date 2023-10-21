RBB Bancorp (RBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10,322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.