Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

RGF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.68.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,748.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,652. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

