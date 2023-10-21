Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$364 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.79. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

