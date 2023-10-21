Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after purchasing an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $156.08.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

