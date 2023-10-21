Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.34. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

