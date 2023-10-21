Reviewing Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $139.65 million 0.07 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.11 PCTEL $99.43 million 1.33 $2.87 million $0.34 20.15

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PCTEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCTEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.8% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PCTEL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 PCTEL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67% PCTEL 6.65% 10.60% 8.39%

Summary

PCTEL beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Free Report)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, passengers and cargo vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications; and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors and rental companies, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.