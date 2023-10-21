Reviewing Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) & Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) and Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson Companies and Arjo AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies $6.52 billion 0.44 $207.56 million $2.19 13.79 Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arjo AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies 3.28% 22.24% 8.40% Arjo AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patterson Companies and Arjo AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arjo AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Patterson Companies currently has a consensus price target of $36.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Patterson Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Arjo AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Patterson Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Patterson Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Arjo AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc. engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems. It also provides a range of related services comprising software and design services, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing. The Animal Health segment distributes biologicals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritional's, consumable supplies, equipment, and software, as well as value-added services. This segment also provides private label portfolio of products to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. The Corporate segment offers customer financing services; and sells other miscellaneous products. It serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics. The company also provides dementia and bariatric room assessment solutions, as well as clinical consulting, maintenance, and equipment rental and financing solutions. It serves private and public institutions that provide acute and long-term care. Arjo AB (publ) was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

