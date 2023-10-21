Reviewing iQIYI (IQ) & Its Competitors

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) is one of 6 public companies in the “Video tape rental” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iQIYI to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iQIYI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $4.20 billion -$19.75 million 65.72 iQIYI Competitors $9.04 billion $1.09 billion 34.73

iQIYI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI 1.44% 5.25% 0.94% iQIYI Competitors 1.49% 1.67% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iQIYI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 0 3 5 0 2.63 iQIYI Competitors 245 658 1189 19 2.47

iQIYI currently has a consensus price target of $7.27, suggesting a potential upside of 58.02%. As a group, “Video tape rental” companies have a potential upside of 10.70%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iQIYI is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Video tape rental” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Video tape rental” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iQIYI has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI’s peers have a beta of 2.91, indicating that their average share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iQIYI beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, which offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

