Reviewing Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY) and The Competition

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) is one of 165 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Marfrig Global Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marfrig Global Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marfrig Global Foods N/A N/A -1.15 Marfrig Global Foods Competitors $1.62 billion $40.90 million 301.07

Marfrig Global Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Marfrig Global Foods. Marfrig Global Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marfrig Global Foods N/A N/A N/A Marfrig Global Foods Competitors -34.84% -249.95% -11.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Marfrig Global Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Marfrig Global Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marfrig Global Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marfrig Global Foods 1 0 1 0 2.00 Marfrig Global Foods Competitors 457 1911 2505 40 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Marfrig Global Foods’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marfrig Global Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Marfrig Global Foods peers beat Marfrig Global Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Marfrig Global Foods

(Get Free Report)

Marfrig Global Foods S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces. The company also engages in leather industrialization, transportation leasing, and energy trading and related services. It sells and exports its products to restaurant and supermarket chains, and homes in approximately 100 countries. The company was formerly known as Marfrig Alimentos S.A. and changed its name to Marfrig Global Foods S.A. in January 2014. Marfrig Global Foods S.A. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.